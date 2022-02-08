Blackburn Rovers host Nottingham Forest at Ewood Park on Wednesday night, with both sides holding promotion ambitions.

Wednesday night sees two promotion-hunting sides face one another, with Nottingham Forest travelling up to Lancashire to face Blackburn Rovers.

The play-offs seemed a long way away when Steve Cooper arrived at Nottingham Forest, but their resurgence under his management leaves them just outside the top six in 8th place – two points behind 6th placed West Brom.

As for Blackburn Rovers, their stunning form over the past few months leaves them in 2nd place after 30 games. However, after falling to defeats against Swansea City and Hull City in recent weeks, Tony Mowbray’s side will be determined to get back on track.

Ahead of the tie, Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has delivered his verdict on the upcoming clash. He said:

“Blackburn missed a big opportunity at the weekend to really nail down their top-two credentials, but fell to a frustrating defeat at Swansea.

“Nottingham Forest enjoyed another fantastic FA Cup day against Leicester. If they can take that performance and build on it, then anything is possible, starting with a win at Ewood Park.”

Prutton, who played for the likes of Nottingham Forest and Leeds United during his playing days, predicted a 2-1 win for Nottingham Forest.

Plenty at stake…

Blackburn have seen many a promotion push fall apart before, and February has proven to be a difficult month in the past. A victory against Nottingham Forest would ease those nerves and could be a big boost in confidence as they look to make a long-awaited return to the Premier League.

As for Nottingham Forest, the momentum gathered under Cooper’s management has made them a serious force to be reckoned with in the closing stages of this season. Their win over Leicester City shows exactly what they’re capable of and another win against Blackburn would be a serious statement of intent to the rest of the Championship.