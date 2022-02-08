AFC Wimbledon assistant head coach Rob Tuvey has revealed winter signing Lee Brown is a slight doubt for Tuesday’s clash with Rotherham United.

Brown, 31, has started all three of AFC Wimbledon’s League One games since joining from Portsmouth in the January transfer window.

The left-back has played 90 minutes in all three games too, but he could be forced out of the Dons’ upcoming clash with League One leaders Rotherham United.

Assistant head coach Tuvey has revealed that the former England C international is struggling with a tight glute, leaving a cloud of doubt regarding his availability for the Tuesday night clash.

As quoted by the club’s official website, Tuvey said:

“The only slight doubt that we have at the moment is Lee Brown.

“He’s just got a tight glute, so we’ve just got to check on that, but apart from that we’re all in good health.”

Although Brown is a doubt, he is the only fresh injury concern for the Dons. Henry Lawrence, Alex Woodyard and Aaron Pressley remain sidelined, however.

A tough tie awaits…

AFC Wimbledon are in desperate need of a win as they face dropping into the relegation zone if Morecambe are able to pick up a win against Lincoln City on Tuesday night.

The Dons will be up against it though, with Rotherham United awaiting. The Millers sit at the top of the League One table and are on a run of four straight wins in the division as they look to make a return to the Championship this season.

Last time out, Paul Warne’s side took all three points in comfortable fashion. A first-half header from Will Grigg and a brace from Michael Smith ensured Rotherham took all three points, so Mark Robinson’s Dons will be hoping to pull off a surprise win in a bid to avenge September’s defeat.