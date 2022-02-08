Middlesbrough travel to Queens Park Rangers on Wednesday evening, where they will be hoping to leapfrog West Brom and Huddersfield up into fifth spot, and within three points of their midweek opponents.

Middlesbrough come into the game having lost just one of their last 11 in all competitions and off the back of an impressive win over Premier League giants Manchester United in the FA Cup.

Similarly, QPR have lost just one in eight and both sides are in a good run of form ahead of the clash on Wednesday evening.

Middlesbrough team news

Chris Wilder confirmed that January signing Riley McGree is in line to make his debut. His Boro bow has been delayed due to being called away on international duty with Australia, before testing positive for COVID-19 but could start against QPR.

The Boro boss is expected to ring the changes after a tiring 120 minutes plus penalties at Old Trafford and so the likes of Duncan Watmore, Grant Hall, Sol Bamba, Lee Peltier and/or McGree could be included.

Predicted Middlesbrough XI to face QPR:

GK – Joe Lumley

RWB – Isaiah Jones

CB – Anfernee Dijksteel

CB – Dael Fry

CB – Paddy McNair

LWB – Lee Peltier

CM – Riley McGree

CM – Matt Crooks

CM – Marcus Tavernier

ST – Andraz Sporar

ST – Duncan Watmore

We expect to see three changes from the side that started against Manchester United last week.

Peltier could come in for Taylor at left wing-back where he played against Blackpool in December, McGree could replace Jonny Howson in midfield, and Watmore impressed off the bench against the Red Devils and could be rewarded with a start in place of Folarin Balogun.