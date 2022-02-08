QPR boss Mark Warburton has confirmed Sam McCallum will pick up game time for the club’s U23 side as he continues his road back to full fitness.

The left-sided starlet enjoyed a strong start to life with the R’s, but the vast majority of his campaign has been disrupted by injury.

McCallum netted twice in 10 games for QPR before a hamstring injury struck in October. Since then, the Norwich City loanee has remained on the sidelines, undergoing surgery to rectify the issue.

Now, the 21-year-old is stepping up his recovery as he bids to return to full fitness, with QPR boss Warburton providing an update on the club’s plan for the player.

As quoted by West London Sport, Warburton confirmed that McCallum will feature for QPR’s U23 side today (Tuesday), with the plan being for him to play 45 minutes this afternoon before playing around 70 minutes next week as closes in on a return to first-team contention.

“Sam will play 45 for the 23s in Cardiff today and he’ll play probably 65 or 70 next week,” Warburton revealed.

“It’s nice to have him back after all he’s been through with the surgery and working with the medical team.”

Competition for a starting spot…

McCallum’s return will add some more competition for a starting spot on the left-hand side, with Lee Wallace holding down the position for the majority of McCallum’s absence.

Moses Odubajo filled in when required, but Wallace has been Warburton’s go-to man when available.

If McCallum can put in the performances that made him a regular in the early stages of the season then it will come as a huge boost to QPR, so it will be hoped that he can get through the upcoming U23s fixtures unscathed as he looks to step up his recovery.