Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has said he is hopeful striker Sam Gallagher can return to action against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night.

The 26-year-old forward has struggled with injury this season but has still managed to make 23 appearances across all competitions, playing through the pain to feature for Blackburn Rovers at times.

However, after being forced off in the 0-0 draw with Luton Town, Gallagher sat out of the 1-0 loss to Swansea City at the weekend.

Now though, it is hoped that the former Southampton man will be available for selection against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night.

As quoted by the club’s official website, Blackburn Rovers boss Mowbray has said Gallagher will undergo another scan on Tuesday afternoon, stating that he could be involved if the results are positive.

Here’s what the 58-year-old had to say:

“It’s looking healthier in the forward areas for us having toiled in the last few weeks.

“I hope Gallagher’s not far away.

“Sam’s got another scan this afternoon and we won’t know whether he’ll be ready for Wednesday night until those results. If they’re positive then there’s a chance we could stick him on the bench.

“We need players back, we need options.”

Bidding to get back on track

Mowbray’s side have picked up only one win in their last four Championship games, most recently falling to defeat against struggling Swansea.

Rovers have to avoid falling back into their inconsistent ways if they are serious about making a return to the Premier League this season, but they face a tough test against a Nottingham Forest side, who are carrying plenty of momentum heading into Wednesday night’s clash.

Steve Cooper has led Forest’s surge up the table, most recently guiding them to an FA Cup victory over current holders Leicester City, dispatching of Brendan Rodgers’ side in comfortable fashion at a bouncing City Ground.