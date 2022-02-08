Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder has given injury updates to Teesside Live on Marc Bola, Darnell Fisher and Sammy Ameobi.

Middlesbrough have been without both Fisher and Ameobi all season, with the latter yet to kick a ball for his new side after signing in the summer from Nottingham Forest.

Bola has been in and out of the side after niggling injuries. He has played only 13 of Boro’s 29 league games so far this season.

The left-back has sat out the last six games whilst he makes his way back to full fitness, but Wilder provided a positive update on the 24-year-old.

“Marc is going to be March. We’re looking at Marc still having a good month to six weeks before he’ll start getting involved again. But he’s working away.”

Bola is the club’s first choice at left wing-back, but his inconsistent playing time forced Wilder’s hand as he dipped into the free agent market. Neil Taylor became his first signing at the club back in November following his release from Aston Villa in the summer.

However, Wilder revealed the extent of the injury to Ameobi, whilst confirming the news that Fisher will miss the rest of the campaign.

“Obviously the other long-term ones Sammy Ameobi and Darnell Fisher are out for the season I believe.

“It’s hard for [Ameobi]. You see him around the place.

“He’s got the support of all the medical staff.

“As you can imagine with long-term injuries, there’s a level of respect but our focus has been on the players that affect performances and results medium and short term.”

This could suggest that longer term Ameobi could be part of Wilder’s plans. However, with the Boro boss using a 3-5-2 formation, it would mean Ameobi would either have to play wing-back or as a striker in his preferred system.

Bola would likely replace Taylor, whereas Fisher would be in competition with Isaiah Jones at right wing-back, or he could be deployed as a centre-back in a back three in place of Anfernee Dijksteel.