Derby County host Hull City in the Championship later this evening.

Wayne Rooney’s side welcome Hull City tonight, with the Tigers under new ownership and under new management.

Shota Arveladze is the man in charge of Hull City now. He saw his side succumb to a disappointing 1-0 defeat at home to Preston North End last time out, whilst Rooney’s Rams are winless in three.

Tonight’s game is another huge one for either side, with Hull looking to further pull away from the drop zone and Derby looking to break out of it.

Derby County team news

Derby have a few players sidelined at the moment.

Kamil Jozwiak (ankle) and Colin Kazim-Richards (calf) both face a significant period of time on the sidelines, with Richard Stearman suspended for tonight’s game.

Ravel Morrison meanwhile has been on international duty with Jamaica recently, and hasn’t featured for Derby County since his red card in the East Midlands derby v Nottingham Forest last month.

Max Bird though is fit to return to the side.

Predicted XI

Allsop (GK)

Buchanan

Davies

Forsyth

Byrne

Sibley

Thompson

Knight

Ebosele

Lawrence

Plange

Despite having one of the smallest squads in the league, Rooney has a few options in the centre of midfield.

Krystian Bielik is back and in contention, though it remains to be seen when he’ll be handed his first start back after such a long injury, whilst Bird may be preferred on the bench after his groin injury.

That could mean Liam Thompson keeps his spot in the middle.

Elsewhere, Craig Forsyth could be preferred in the middle of defence in the absence of Stearman, with the rest of the side unchanged from the defeat at Huddersfield Town last time out.

Tonight’s game v Hull City kicks off at 7:45pm and is available to watch on Sky Sports.