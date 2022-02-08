Oxford United are not thought to be looking into the free agent market at this moment in time, as per a report by the Banbury Cake.

Oxford United are not believed to be eyeing any more additions to their ranks.

The U’s have submitted their updated squad list to the Football League after the end of the January transfer window.

Midfielder Alex Gorrin is the only notable absentee as he isn’t expected to be available for the rest of this season due to his ACL injury.

Oxford’s January business

Oxford were busy last month as they looked to bolster their ranks ahead of the second-half of the season.

They brought in four new signings in Marcus Browne, Ciaron Brown, Oisin Smyth and Sam Baldock to boost their promotion hopes.

Their best bit of business was arguably keeping hold of key midfielder Cameron Brannagan until the end of this campaign at least.

What now?

Karl Robinson is hoping that this is the year that his side can finally make the step up to the Championship.

They are currently sat in 5th place in the league after winning 15 out of their 30 matches so far this term. They are only three points outside the automatic promotion places and are four points inside the play-offs.

The U’s are unbeaten in their last four games and make the trip up north to Accrington Stanley this evening in good spirits.

Oxford appear to be sticking with the squad they have right now until the end of the season with the Banbury Cake suggesting they are not eyeing any free agents.