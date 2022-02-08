Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has cleared up rumours regarding Italian side Udinese’s reported swoop for Festy Ebosele.

Last week, it was claimed by Italian reporter Gianluca Di Marzio that Derby County starlet Ebosele was undergoing a medical with Italian Serie A side Udinese ahead of a pre-contract move in the summer.

However, Rams boss Rooney has now delivered his verdict on the situation.

As quoted by Derbyshire Live, Rooney has eased the worries of Derby County supporters, who were surprised to see the rumours surface.

The Rams boss confirmed that he has spoken to the administrators who said no clubs had been in contact, also revealing that Ebosele himself has said no talks have taken place with other clubs.

Here’s what he had to say:

“I was the same, I saw the news.

“I spoke to the administrators first and they were unaware, they said no clubs had contacted the club. Then I spoke to Festy, and he was having a two-day break with his girlfriend.

“He hasn’t spoken to any clubs.

“I spoke to the player and the club, and no one has been in touch with either the administrators or the player.”

A firm fan favourite

Ebosele’s performances since making his way into Rooney’s starting XI have made him a popular figure at Pride Park.

The Irish talent has operated on both the left and right-hand side as either a winger or a full-back, making 22 appearances across all competitions. In the process, he has chipped in with one goal and two assists. It’s more than his goal contributions that have made him a popular player though, often charging up and down the wing with power and determination.

His deal with Derby County expires at the end of the season, so it will be hoped that the Rams get into the position to offer him a new deal as administration and financial restrictions continue to limit their operations.