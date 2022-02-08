West Brom boss Steve Bruce says he is pleased to be working with former Hull City pair Conor Townsend and Jake Livermore again.

West Brom’s new manager knows the duo well from managing them with the Tigers.

Bruce, 61, has been chosen as the man to replace Valerien Ismael at the Hawthorns.

His first game in charge of the Baggies is tomorrow night away at his former club Sheffield United.

Familiar faces

Bruce knows Townsend and Livermore from his Hull days and has said, as per a report by Birmingham Live:

“Conor, I have been delighted to see him progress. He didn’t quite work out with me at Hull as a young lad. He went on to Scunthorpe and made his way there.

“I’m delighted to see him improve and play in the big league like he did last year. Jake Livermore too, I had great times with him at Hull.”

Townsend

Townsend rose up through the youth ranks at the MKM Stadium after joining his local club in 2001. Bruce handed the left-back his first and only first-team appearances for the Tigers in August 2013 in a League Cup clash against Leyton Orient.

However, he didn’t quite make the grade with the East Yorkshire club and had to climb his way back up the leagues after a spell at Scunthorpe United.

Livermore

Livermore was a huge player for Hull during his time there and helped them gain promotion to the Premier League twice under Bruce.

They signed him on a permanent basis from Tottenham Hotspur after he had an impressive loan spell with them.

He also played a key role in their run to the 2014 FA Cup final before their narrow loss to Arsenal at Wembley.

West Brom signed him in January 2017 and he has since been a regular for the Midlands club, making 157 appearances for them in all competitions to date.