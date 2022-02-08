Rotherham United are back in action this evening away at AFC Wimbledon.

Rotherham United will be eager to keep their push for promotion on track as they take on an out-of-form Dons side.

Paul Warne’s men go into tonight’s game on the back of their narrow 1-0 win over Accrington Stanley last time out.

The Millers are top of the League One table by six points but 2nd place Wigan Athletic have three games in hand on them.

Rotherham team news

As per their official club website, Rotherham remain without Huddersfield Town loanee Rarmani Edmonds-Green for at least another 10 days.

Skipper Richard Wood is suspended whilst the club are sweating on the fitness of Michael Ihiekwe after he went off against Accrington but Warne thinks he could be fit.

New signing Jordi Osei-Tutu is also still unavailable but is in line to make his debut this weekend against Sheffield Wednesday.

Predicted XI

Vickers (GK)

Harding

Ihiekwe

Mattock

Barlaser

Ogbene

Wiles

Rathbone

Ferguson

Smith

Grigg

Rotherham need to keep winning

Rotherham will want to keep winning their games with Wigan breathing down their necks. The Millers have won their last four games in the league and haven’t conceded since 15th January.

They delved into the January transfer window last month to add the finishing touches to their squad ahead of their promotion push.

Osei-Tutu provides competition and depth in defence on loan from Arsenal, whilst new striker addition Georgie Kelly gives Warne another option to choose from in attack which is always useful.