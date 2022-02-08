Middlesbrough are set to hand a debut to midfielder Riley McGree when they face Queens Park Rangers on Wednesday, according to The Northern Echo.

Middlesbrough signed Riley McGree from MLS franchise Charlotte FC in January, but he is yet to make an appearance for his new side.

Upon signing he was immediately called away on international duty with Australia, before contracting COVID-19 and having to isolate, meaning he missed the trip to Manchester United last week.

He is now back in contention and manager Chris Wilder confirmed the midfielder will be in the matchday squad for the midweek visit to Loftus Road to face QPR.

“He’s available. We’re delighted,” said the Boro boss.

He continued, “He’ll be involved in the 18 on Wednesday night so delighted to have him involved.

“We would have loved to have had him involved at Old Trafford. We were planning on him being back in time but he wasn’t so his loss missing that. I think he’ll be more gutted than us.

“He definitely would have played a part at Old Trafford but he’s involved on Wednesday.”

Wilder has used Jonny Howson, Matt Crooks, and Marcus Tavernier as his midfield three in all but one league game since taking over back in November. Therefore McGree will need to take his chance when given it if he is to consistently get into the starting eleven.

The report states that Wilder is set to make changes from the side that knocked out Manchester United last Friday and so McGree could even be in line to start.

Middlesbrough come into the game in seventh position with their midweek opponents QPR in fourth. A win for Boro would take them within three points of Mark Warburton’s side and up into fifth in the standings, providing other results come their way. McGree will hope to have an influence in making that a reality.