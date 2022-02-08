Aberdeen are keen on Robert Snodgrass after his departure from West Brom, as per a report by the Daily Record.

The Dons are interested in luring the winger back up to Scotland.

Snodgrass, 34, parted company with West Brom at the end of last month and is now a free agent.

The Daily Record claim that Hibernian and Dundee are also open to the idea of signing him.

West Brom spell

West Brom swooped to sign the veteran in January 2021 and they were relegated from the Premier League inside his opening six months at the club.

He stayed with the Baggies last summer as they geared up for life back in the Championship but struggled for game time under their former boss Valerien Ismael.

The Scotland international played 15 times altogether for the Midlands club and will now be weighing up his next move in the game.

Career to date

Snodgrass is a vastly experienced player who has racked up over 550 appearances in his career to date.

He dropped down to England in 2008 from Livingston and had spells at Leeds United and Norwich City before Hull City snapped him up in 2014.

The wide man helped the Tigers gain promotion to the Premier League under Steve Bruce in his second year in East Yorkshire before West Ham United lured him away.

Snodgrass’ spent three-and-a-half years with the Hammers and scored 11 goals in 86 games, as well as having a loan spell away at Aston Villa.

His most recent spell at West Brom didn’t work out in the end and clubs in Scotland want him now.