Crewe Alexandra take on Plymouth Argyle at home this evening.

Crewe Alexandra will be looking to bounce back from their 1-0 loss to relegation rivals Gillingham last time out.

The Railwaymen had a break from the action over the weekend and will be hoping they are fresh ahead of tonight’s clash.

David Artell’s side haven’t won or scored in their past four league games.

Crewe Alexandra team news

Striker Mikael Mandron went off with a knee injury in their last match against the Gills and the official club website reported last week that they will be assessing him.

Chris Long missed the trip to Kent due to illness but is expected to be back against the Pilgrims.

Scott Robertson was sent off in the last home match against Rotherham United but has served his suspension now.

Predicted XI

Jääskeläinen (GK)

Alebiosu

Sass-Davies

Offord

Uwakwe

Lowery

Murphy

Finney

Agyei

Long

Porter

Crewe need to hit some form

Crewe’s recent disappointing run of form has seen them slip eight points from safety. They have won just five games out of 29 so far this season and are currently staring down the barrel of a relegation to League Two.

The Cheshire club had a busy past January transfer window though in an attempt to boost their survival hopes and ended up bringing in Tariq Uwakwe, Bassala Sambou, Dan Agyei, Rekeem Harper and Ryan Alebiosu to bolster their ranks.

Plymouth make the trip up north tonight on the back of their narrow FA Cup loss to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.