Rochdale are back in action tonight away at Forest Green Rovers.

Rochdale saw their last game against Carlisle United postponed and will be itching to get back out there.

The Dale are in for a tough match tonight against table topping Forest Green who sit 10 points clear at the top of League Two.

However, Robbie Stockdale’s side are no pushovers and are unbeaten in their last three league games.

Rochdale team news

As per their official club website, Rochdale have been dealt a blow with attacker Josh Andrews ruled out for around six weeks with an ankle injury.

Midfielder Jimmy Keohane remains sidelined with a broken foot but is back doing individual training now.

They swooped to sign James Ball from National League side Solihull Moors late in the January transfer window and he is contention to make his debut in Gloucestershire this evening.

Predicted XI

Coleman (GK)

Downing

O’Connell

Dorsett

O’Keefe

Broadbent

Ball

Clark

Newby

Cambell

Grant

Rochdale’s current situation

Stockdale has done a good job at Rochdale in steadying the ship after their relegation from League One.

They were dealt a big blow this winter with key players Jake Beesley and Aaron Morley being lured away from the club by Blackpool and Bolton Wanderers respectively.

The Dale were busy in terms of incomings in the end and brought Luke Charman, Max Clark, Tahvon Campbell, Paul Downing and Ball through the door at Spotland to boost their squad ahead of the second-half of the season.

They also made Corey O’Keeffe’s loan move from fellow fourth tier outfit Mansfield Town permanent.