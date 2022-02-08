Scunthorpe United new boy Joe Nuttall says he feels “good” after his move from Blackpool on deadline day.

Scunthorpe United swooped to sign the striker last week to boost their attacking options.

Nuttall, 25, hasn’t played much football over the past 12 months and has joined Keith Hill’s side on a permanent basis.

He made his debut for the Iron in their 1-0 loss to Oldham Athletic last time out and is in contention to play this evening against Walsall.

“I feel good”…

The attacker has talked about the match at the weekend and says it is good to be back playing, as per the club’s official website:

“It was great, and it felt good to be back out there. The support was good, and it felt nice to be back out there on the field, feel it from the crowd, and I’m just looking forward to playing more games and getting sharper.

“The fact that I could play Tuesday and then Saturday was a big boost for me. Hopefully, I can continue with my run of games. I feel good. I’ve been training for a while. Obviously, game time has been at a minimum, but I feel good.”

Scunthorpe face battle for survival

Scunthorpe’s loss to Oldham sees them sit bottom of the League Two table and eight points from safety.

The Iron have won just three games all season and have scored just 21 goals this term, which is the 2nd worst goal return in the division behind Carlisle United.

Can Nuttall help them stay up?

Nuttall has proven he can score goals in the Football League in the past. The former Manchester City and Aberdeen man scored eight goals in 37 games during his spell at Blackburn Rovers from 2017 to 2019.

He then chipped in with four goals in 33 matches for Blackpool before they let him leave this winter.

The attacker wasn’t the only arrival for Scunthorpe last month and they also lured the likes of Liam Feeney, Ryan Delaney, Anthony Grant and Sam Burns to North Lincolnshire.