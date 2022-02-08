Oldham Athletic boss John Sheridan says new boy Mike Fondop will miss tonight’s game.

Oldham Athletic are back in action at Boundary Park this evening against Bristol Rovers.

Fondop, 28, is out of action due to concussion protocol after suffering a head injury against Scunthorpe United last time out.

The striker made the move to the Latics on deadline day after leaving fellow League Two side Hartlepool United last month.

‘Understandable’…

Sheridan has told the club’s official website: “Regarding Mike’s injury, it’s just a routine head injury, he had stitches, and he’ll miss the game as a result of the rules surrounding concussion protocol which is understandable for his safety, we just have to be careful and make sure that he’s okay.”

Another option up top

Fondop will give Oldham another option up top and some more competition and depth in attacking areas ahead of the second-half of the season.

The 6ft 3inc forward is well-travelled player and has racked up over 200 appearances in his career to date having previously had spells with the likes of Wrexham, Chesterfield, Aldershot Town and Burton Albion.

Immediate impact for Sheridan at Oldham

Sheridan is back for his sixth stint in charge at Oldham and will be desperate to keep the North West club in the Football League this term.

They drew 0-0 in his first game back against Rochdale before beating Scunthorpe United 1-0 away last time out thanks to Junior Luamba’s late goal.

The Latics are currently sat in 23rd place in the table and are five points from safety with a game in hand on Carlisle United above them.

This evening’s game against Bristol Rovers will be a tough one with Joey Barton’s side making the trip up north in good form as they are unbeaten in their last six league matches.