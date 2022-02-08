Bradford City travel to Stevenage in League Two this evening.

Bradford City go into tonight’s game at Stevenage in 12th place of the League Two table, compared to their opponents who sit in 16th.

Just seven points stand between the Bantams and the top-six. Derek Adams’ side enjoyed a positive run of form through January but are now winless in three, with Stevenage having lost just one of their last seven in League Two as they continue to climb up the table.

Bradford City team news

Adams has a few injury concerns in his side as it stands.

Dion Pereira is currently sidelined with a calf injury, whilst Charles Vernam is out injured and with no timescale on his potential return.

Abo Eisa (hamstring) and Lee Angol (hamstring) are two long-term absentees for the Bantams.

Predicted XI

Bass (GK)

Ridehalgh

Foulds

O’Connor

Songo’o

Threlkeld

Walker

Cooke

Watt

Cook

Elliott

There’s some potential changes Adams could make tonight – Nathan Delfouneso came off the bench v Harrogate last time out to make his debut and could be in line for his first start, but Tom Elliott partnered top scorer Andy Cook up front against Harrogate in what was his first start for Bradford.

Elsewhere, Alex Gilliead has fallen out of starting contention in recent weeks, with Jamie Walker preferred in the middle.

We could expect an unchanged side from the one that fell to a disappointing defeat v Harrogate over the weekend, but back in front of their home fans, Bradford City’s players will be gunning to get a win over the in-form Stevenage.