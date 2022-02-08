Charlton Athletic boss Johnnie Jackson says he is hoping to get Jayden Stockley back outside on the grass.

Charlton Athletic have been without the striker for the past couple of months.

Stockley, 28, is currently on the road to recovery from a hip injury.

He is the Addicks’ top scorer this term on 14 goals in all competitions and is making good progress now.

‘Progressing’…

Jackson has said, as per a report by London News Online:

“He is progressing and has done some runs on the anti-gravity treadmill. He wasn’t able to do that before. He came through that fine and we’ll step it up this week, try to get him back outside on the grass.

“We need to build him up that way, as long as he is not getting a reaction with every step then we’ll progress him as quickly as we can.”

Missed him

Charlton went through a poor run of results over the turn of the year as they missed Stockley’s goals up front.

However, they have hit a bit of form now and are unbeaten in their last four league games, winning their past three on the spin against Fleetwood Town, Portsmouth and AFC Wimbledon.

January recruit Chuks Aneke has stepped into his shoes over the past few matches with Jackson’s men making the trip up north this evening to face Bolton Wanderers.

Key player for Charlton

Getting Stockley back out there as soon as possible will be a boost for Charlton as they currently sat 13 points off the play-offs going into tonight’s clash against the Trotters.

He moved to The Valley in January 2021 and spent the second-half of last season with the Addicks on loan from Preston North End. The London club then made the deal permanent last summer after he bagged eight goals in 22 games.

Prior to his move to Charlton, Stockley had also previously had spells at AFC Bournemouth, Luton Town, Portsmouth, Aberdeen and Exeter.