Swindon Town have decided against loaning Harry Parsons back out, as detailed in a report by the Swindon Advertiser.

Swindon Town will keep him in their squad for now to give him the chance to break into their side.

Parsons, 19, scored give goals in eight games for National League South side Chippenham Town at the back end of 2021.

However, he will not be heading out the County Ground exit door again anytime soon.

‘Stake his claim’…

Swindon boss, Ben Garner, has said: “We were going to loan Harry Parsons out, but I don’t think I’m going to do that now.

“He is one that can grow into that role and we need to look into that internally and give him an opportunity to do that and stake his claim.”

Swindon story so far

Parsons joined the Wiltshire club in 2011 after a trial at Reading and has since risen up through their academy.

He has been a regular for the Robins at various youth levels over the years and was handed his first scholarship deal back in 2019.

The teenager made his first-team debut a few months later against in an EFL Trophy clash against Bristol Rovers and has since gone on to make 11 appearances in total to date.

What next?

Parsons offers Swindon another option up front and could be seen as one for the future by Garner.

He proved he can score goals in non-league at Chippenham and will be eager to get his first senior goal for Swindon.

They are back in action this evening away at 2nd place Tranmere Rovers and are in for a tough game against the side with the best defensive record in the league.

The Robins are winless in their last four league matches and have slipped out of the play-offs. However, they are poised for a boost with key player Jack Payne closing in on a return from injury.