Swansea City travel to Stoke City in the Championship this evening.

Russell Martin takes his Swansea City side to the Bet365 Stadium tonight, where he’ll be looking to build on an impressive 1-0 win over Blackburn Rovers last time out.

Stoke City meanwhile have seen their form dip under Michael O’Neill – the Potters have won just one of their last seven in the league, dropping down into 14th.

Swansea City sit in 16th as it stands.

Swansea City team news

Swansea will be without Ryan Manning tonight who is suspended, with Kyle Naughton also set to miss out with a thigh injury, as per WalesOnline.

Elsewhere, Jamie Paterson faces a late fitness test but Olivier Ntcham is available for selection after coming off early in the second half against Blackburn.

Predicted XI

Fisher (GK)

Ryan Bennett

Flynn Downes

Ben Cabango

Cyrus Christie

Matt Grimes

Jamie Paterson

Hannes Wolf

Olivier Ntcham

Michael Obafemi

Joel Piroe

With both Naughton and Manning out, Martin has something of a selection headache in defence. Expect Ryan Bennett to come into the starting XI and Flynn Downes to potentially start in defence as well.

Elsewhere, should Ntcham and Paterson be fit enough to start, they should go straight into the starting side whilst Michael Obafemi and Joel Piroe could continue their partnership up front – Obafemi scored the winning goal v Blackburn last time out.

Tonight’s game kicks off at 7:45pm.