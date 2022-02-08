Oxford United defender Sam Long will be back available for selection this weekend, as per a report by the Oxford Mail.

Oxford United’s trip to Accrington Stanley this evening comes too soon for the right-back.

However, their clash against Bolton Wanderers at the Kassam Stadium has been earmarked as his return game.

Long, 27, has been recovering from a calf injury.

‘Back on Saturday’…

The U’s boss, Karl Robinson, has said: “He’ll be back on Saturday. He could have (been back for Accrington) if we’d pushed it, but then you’re rolling a dice for one game rather than being calculated for the rest of the season.”

Oxford’s current form

Oxford are in good form at the moment at the moment and are unbeaten in their last four games in the league.

They beat Portsmouth 3-2 last time out and are currently 5th in the League One table. Robinson’s men are three points off the automatic promotion places and are four points inside the top six ahead of tonight’s trip up north.

Accrington, on the other hand, are comfortably sat in mid-table and will be looking to bounce back from their 1-0 loss to Rotherham United over the weekend after missing a late penalty to equalise.

Long situation

The Oxford academy graduate’s last match was the 1-1 draw away at Wigan Athletic on 1st February before he sat out against Portsmouth.

Long has made 25 appearances for the U’s in all competitions so far this term and has chipped in with a single goal and two assets from the back.

He has been a great servant to the club since making his first-team debut back in 2013 and has played 152 games in his career to date.