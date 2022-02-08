Middlesbrough centre-back Dael Fry impressed in the Championship side’s recent penalty victory over Manchester United, and now four Premier League clubs are monitoring the 24-year-old, journalist Dean Jones has told Give Me Sport.

Middlesbrough overcame the Red Devils in a shootout following a 1-1 draw after extra-time, with Fry being one of the away side’s top performers on the day.

His form has caught the eye of several sides in the Premier League, with Brighton and Hove Albion, Wolves, West Ham United and Southampton all interested according to the report.

Middlesbrough have previously rejected a bid in the region of £10 million from Burnley, with former boss Neil Warnock claiming the amount ‘wouldn’t buy his left lace, let alone his body’.

As reported on The72 earlier today, Jones said that Boro would make both Fry and midfielder Marcus Tavernier available if they failed to win promotion this season.

If Jones is to be believed, if a top flight club came calling and matched their valuation then they wouldn’t stand in the way of a departure.

So far this campaign, Fry has played 19 of the Teessiders’ 29 league games, missing 10 through injury. He has kept eight clean sheets during that time and even has an assist to his name, setting up Tavernier in the 2-1 home defeat to Blackpool.

Middlesbrough are currently in seventh place in the Championship standings, level on points with West Brom one place above them. Ultimately they will be looking for a top six finish, but may even see an automatic spot up for grabs.