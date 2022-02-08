Rotherham United boss Paul Warne says he thinks Michael Ihiekwe will be fit for tonight’s game.

Rotherham United are back in action this evening away at AFC Wimbledon.

The Millers beat Accrington Stanley 1-0 last time out thanks to Dan Barlaser’s first-half goal.

Ihiekwe, 29, went off injured at the ASSEAL New York Stadium over the weekend.

Latest

However, his boss has provided this update to the club’s official website:

“I think Icky is going to be fit. I’ve got Joe Mattock and Wes (Harding), as well as Haks (Odoffin) and Tolaji (Bola) who can also play there if needed.”

Ever-present for Rotherham

Ihiekwe has been ever-present for Rotherham during the first-half of this season as they hunt down promotion to the Championship.

The centre-back signed for the Yorkshire club in 2017 having previously had spells at Liverpool, Wolves and Tranmere Rovers and has helped them gain promotion from League One on two occasions in the past.

That experience of getting over the line will come in handy for Warne’s side this term as they look to get back out of the third tier.

They are currently top of the tree by six points but 2nd place Wigan Athletic have three games in-hand.

Tonight’s game

Wimbledon are fighting for their lives and are sat in 20th position in the league, just a point above the relegation zone.

Mark Robinson’s men haven’t won in their last 10 games and their last victory came on 7th December away at Accrington Stanley.

They were beaten 3-2 away at Charlton Athletic last time out and will be eager to cause a shock against Rotherham.

The Millers have a big Yorkshire derby away at Sheffield Wednesday after this one on Sunday.