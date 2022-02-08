Tranmere Rovers will be without Jay Spearing again for tonight’s clash against Swindon Town, as per their official club website.

Tranmere Rovers are back in action this evening at Prenton Park after their 1-1 draw at Barrow over the weekend.

Spearing, 33, went off injured in their previous home match against Stevenage and sat out of the trip to Cumbria last time out.

The Whites are also going to assess winger Josh McPake to see if he is fit to face the Robins.

Promotion in Tranmere’s sights

Tranmere are chasing down a promotion back to League One and are currently 2nd in the League Two table, 10 points behind Forest Green Rovers.

Micky Mellon’s side have the best defensive record in the league and have conceded just 20 goals in their opening 29 matches of the campaign.

They have only managed to score 30 this term which is the lowest return in the top-half of the division. However, they moved to solve this issue in the January transfer window by bringing in striker Kane Hemmings from Burton Albion and McPake on loan from Rangers.

No Spearing

Not having Spearing again is a blow for Tranmere as he has been ever-present in the middle of the park this season. He has made 30 appearances in all competitions and has chipped in with three goals and three assists.

The experienced midfielder has racked up over 400 appearances in his career to date and joined the Merseyside club in August 2020 having previously played for the likes of Liverpool, Bolton Wanderers and Blackpool.