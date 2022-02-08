Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt says tonight’s clash against Charlton Athletic will be a “challenge” for his side.

Bolton Wanderers are back in action at the University of Bolton Stadium following their 1-1 draw away at Morecambe over the weekend.

The Trotters are in good form at the moment and are unbeaten in their last five games.

They won their last game on home soil 6-0 against Sunderland which led to the Black Cats sacking Lee Johnson.

Charlton are ‘powerful’…

However, Evatt isn’t expecting this evening’s clash to be so straightforward.

He has delivered his verdict on Charlton, as per a report by the Manchester Evening News:

“They’ll have aspirations, it’s a big club in its own right. There’s many of those in this league now. They’re done great, I know the assistant Jason Euell very well, I played with him and he’s a fantastic guy.

“It’s going to be a challenge, they are powerful, they are quick, they are strong, they’re very good from set plays, they’ve got some attacking threats in the team and we need to make sure we play to our best level and best ability.”

Nothing to split the two sides

Bolton and the Addicks are level on points in the League One table right now and are both on 39 points and 13 points off the play-offs.

Johnnie Jackson’s side have been in impressive form themselves over recent weeks too after a bit of a hiccup over New Year.

They have won their last three league games on the spin against Fleetwood Town, Portsmouth and AFC Wimbledon and are unbeaten in their past four as well.

Charlton delved into the January transfer market last month to bring in the likes of Chuks Aneke, Scott Fraser, Juan Castillo and Nile John to boost their ranks ahead of the second-half of the season.

The London club will be making the trip up north without winger Corey Blackett-Taylor after he picked up an injury against Wimbledon last time out. Top scorer Jayden Stockley also remains on the sidelines.