Millwall travel to Fulham in the Championship this evening.

Millwall make the trip across the capital to face Fulham at Craven Cottage. Marco Silva’s side sit top of the pile as it stands – six points clear of Bournemouth in 3rd and a whole 19 points ahead of Millwall in 15th.

The Lions go into this game unbeaten in their last two, after losing their previous four in all competitions.

Fulham meanwhile are unbeaten in their last five league outings, winning four of those before drawing at home to Blackpool last time out.

Millwall team news

As per Millwall’s official club website, midfield duo Jed Wallace and George Saville are expected to be involved in tonight’s game after making their comebacks v Preston North End last week.

Daniel Ballard is stepping up his return from a knee injury and will feature in an U23s fixture later today, and so he won’t be involved against Fulham tonight.

Luke Freeman could make his Millwall debut tonight, whilst Ryan Leonard (ankle), Tom Bradshaw (knee), and Sheyi Ojo (ankle) remain long-term absentees.

Predicted XI

Bialkowski (GK)

Malone

M. Wallace

Cooper

Hutchinson

McNamara

J. Wallace

Mitchell

Burke

Afobe

Bennett

Rowett brought in a number of new players last month, most of which have, or will go straight into his starting XI.

Expect the likes of Oli Burke to keep his spot in attack, and should Jed Wallace be fit enough to start then he could come straight into the starting XI in place of perhaps Maikel Kieftenbeld, who’s been in and out of Rowett’s plans this season.

Elsewhere, it should be a largely unchanged side form the one that drew at home to Preston at the start of the month – Millwall will need to make the week-long break work to their advantage against Fulham tonight, who were in FA Cup action v Manchester City over the weekend.

Tonight’s game kicks off at 7:45pm.