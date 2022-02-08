Barnsley are back in action tonight away at Luton Town.

Barnsley make the trip down to Kenilworth Road in dire form and will be looking to bounce back from their FA Cup loss to Huddersfield Town last time out.

The Tykes are currently bottom of the Championship after just two wins out of 28 matches all season.

Luton, on the other hand, are 9th and are only three points off the play-offs right now.

Barnsley team news

As per their official club website, this evening’s clash comes too soon for defender Jasper Moon but he could be back this weekend against QPR.

The Yorkshire club have picked up no fresh injury concerns but remain without Cauley Woodrow, Callum Brittain, Victor Adeboyejo, Clarke Oduor and Matty Wolfe.

January recruit Domingos Quina is available again after missing the match over the weekend as he was cup tied.

Predicted XI

Collins (GK)

Andersen

Helik

Kitching

Williams

Styles

Benson

Gomes

Quina

Bassi

Cole

Need to turn fortunes around

Barnsley are under serious pressure to start picking up results as they slip towards League One.

The last time they won was back in November against 23rd place Derby County and they are short of confidence at the moment.

Poya Asbaghi’s are lacking a cutting edge up front and scored the least amount of goals in the league this term, managing just 18 in their opening 28 matches.

They signed Amine Bassi and Quina last month in the January transfer window and they both give them something different going forward.