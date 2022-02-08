Middlesbrough duo Dael Fry and Marcus Tavernier will be made available this summer if they fail to be promoted to the Premier League, journalist Dean Jones has told Give Me Sport.

Middlesbrough are currently in seventh position, level on points with sixth placed West Brom. Their man goal come the end of the season will be to finish in the top six in the division and get back to the top flight for the first time since the 2016-17 campaign.

Two of their standout performers so far under Chris Wilder have been centre-back Dael Fry and centre-midfielder Marcus Tavernier.

Both players have previously been linked with moves to the Premier League. In previous seasons Fry has been on the radar of Burnley, Leeds United and Wolves, whereas Tavernier has also been linked to Leeds and Burnley, as well as Newcastle.

Some, if not all of these clubs could reignite their interest this summer, especially considering journalist Dean Jones’ latest insight.

“Dael Fry and Tavernier are obviously making headlines at the moment following Middlesbrough’s great win.

“Both of those players will be available in the summer if Middlesbrough don’t manage to win promotion. So, there are a lot of Premier League clubs looking at these two players,” said Jones.

Thoughts

Both of these players are academy graduates and will be unlikely to want to part company with the pair easily. If their valuation is met their hands may be tied but unless a strong bid comes in, I don’t think they will be ‘made available’ to move elsewhere.

Tavernier and Fry are performing at the top of their game under Wilder and if they miss out on promotion this time around I would suspect they would continue at the club, unless a big offer came their way.