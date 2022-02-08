Newcastle United are ‘laying the groundwork’ in a bid to sign Bournemouth captain Lloyd Kelly, reports Football Insider.

Kelly, 23, has been in fine form for Bournemouth this season. The centre-back was brought to the club by current Newcastle boss Eddie Howe and has this season featured 23 times in the league.

Newcastle United have been linked with Kelly for a number of weeks now – his impressive form has brought him into headlines, with the likes of Liverpool and West Ham having also been mentioned.

But Football Insider now report that Newcastle United are ‘laying the groundwork’ in a bid to sign Kelly. The report states that the Magpies will move for Kelly whether they suffer relegation from the Premier League or not this season, with club scouts having watched him in action v Barnsley last time out in the league.

‘Silly money’…

Upon Newcastle United and Liverpool’s links to Kelly earlier in the season, BBC reporter Kris Temple revealed that it would’ve taken ‘silly money’ for Bournemouth to part ways with their skipper.

But that was midway through the season, when the Cherries were right up there at the top of the table. They’ve since fallen out of form and out of the automatic promotion places, with Scott Parker’s side having won just one of their last three in the league.

Missing out on promotion this season would certainly make it easier for Newcastle to tempt Kelly to St James’ Park, and it would no doubt keep his transfer value down with Bournemouth wanting a big transfer fee.

Should the Cherries turn their season around however, and earn promotion under Parker, then it could make Newcastle’s pursuit of Kelly very difficult, especially so if they themselves head down into the Championship at the end of this season.