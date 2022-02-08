Hartlepool United team news and predicted XI to face Barrow
Hartlepool United welcome Barrow in League Two tonight.
Hartlepool currently sit in 17th place of the League Two table and welcome 19th place Barrow tonight, in what’s become a big game near the foot of the fourth tier standings.
Graeme Lee’s side return to league duties after a trip to Crystal Palace in the FA Cup last time out. They lost the game 2-0 on the day but Lee will surely take confidence from what was a strong showing at Selhurst Park.
Hartlepool are winless in their last seven League Two fixtures however, with Barrow having won just one of their last five.
Hartlepool United team news
Nicky Featherstone is available for selection after missing the Palace trip through suspension.
Omar Bogle will be looking to make his home league debut for Hartlepool after signing last month, whilst Marcus Carver (groin) could make a return to the side after missing the last four outings.
Predicted XI
Odusina
Liddle
Byrne
Sterry
Molyneux
Crawford
Featherstone
Shelton
Bogle