Hartlepool United welcome Barrow in League Two tonight.

Hartlepool currently sit in 17th place of the League Two table and welcome 19th place Barrow tonight, in what’s become a big game near the foot of the fourth tier standings.

Graeme Lee’s side return to league duties after a trip to Crystal Palace in the FA Cup last time out. They lost the game 2-0 on the day but Lee will surely take confidence from what was a strong showing at Selhurst Park.

Hartlepool are winless in their last seven League Two fixtures however, with Barrow having won just one of their last five.

Hartlepool United team news

Nicky Featherstone is available for selection after missing the Palace trip through suspension.

Omar Bogle will be looking to make his home league debut for Hartlepool after signing last month, whilst Marcus Carver (groin) could make a return to the side after missing the last four outings.

Predicted XI

Killip (GK)

Ferguson Odusina Liddle Byrne Sterry Molyneux Crawford Featherstone Shelton Bogle

Hartlepool gave a good account of themselves against what was a strong Crystal Palace side last weekend, and barring any new injury concerns, expect Lee to name a largely unchanged side.

A possible change to Hartlepool’s starting XI could be Featherstone coming in for Bryn Morris – he made his debut v Palace, but Featherstone may be preferred in midfield after his strong showing in the league this season.

The potential return or Carver will be a huge boost for Lee, but after a few weeks out expect him to start on the bench if he does make the matchday squad.

Tonight’s game kicks off at 7:45pm.