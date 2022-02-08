Millwall’s on loan defender Daniel Ballard is set to make his compeitive return to action for the Lions’ U23 side against Ipswich Town’s U23s this afternoon.

Ballard, 22, joined Millwall on loan from Arsenal in the summer. The defender featured 19 times for the Lions and was thoroughly impressing before picking up a knee injury.

The Northern Irishman had to undergo surgery on his knee and has been sidelined since November.

But News At Den have revealed that Ballard is set to make his return to action in an U23s game v Ipswich Town’s U23 side this afternoon.

Speaking to News At Den, Millwall boss Gary Rowett had this to say on Ballard’s situation:

“The plan for Dan is he needs some match minutes. Arsenal would like him to play some match minutes and we think that’s sensible.

“So he’ll play for our under-23s [on Tuesday] and potentially be available against Cardiff.

“It’s easier to throw a striker on for 20 minutes, 30 minutes and then start them. Whereas with a defender you can’t do that.

“The plan of action is he plays for the 23s and see where we are after that. But we have to be a little bit careful with him.”

Millwall currently sit in 15th place of the Championship table. They face league leaders Fulham later tonight and return to The Den this weekend where they face Cardiff City.

A timely boost…

Ballard was impressing at the start of the season. The defender slotted into the middle of a back-five nicely and his absence has been a real blow to Millwall, who’ve endured a tough season so far.

But Ballard’s return will be a huge boost for Rowett, who will be looking to drag his Millwall side up the table in the second half of the season.

A play-off finish now seems unlikely, but a strong finish to the campaign could set them up for a positive showing next time round.

As for Ballard, he’ll want to play some football to hopefully put himself in contention for a spot in Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side next season.