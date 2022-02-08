Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom says that he will look to bring Morgan Gibbs-White back into the side ‘as soon’ as he can.

Gibbs-White, 22, joined Sheffield United on loan from Wolves in the summer. The Englishman has since featured 16 times in the Championship for the Blades, scoring five and assisting four.

He’s proved himself to be a key player for Sheffield United but has missed the past few weeks through injury.

Speaking to The Star about his potential return, Heckingbottom was quizzed on whether or not Gibbs-White could potentially feature in the Blades’ upcoming Championship clash v West Brom this weekend:

“That will depend on how many minutes he gets (in training) and when he gets them,” Heckingbottom said.

Sheffield United have won their last three games in the league. Heckingbottom has had a positive impact on the side after Slavisa Jokanovic’s earlier departure, with the club now sitting in 10th place of the table and just three points outside the top-six.

The absence of Gibbs-White has obviously been a drawback, but his return will really bolster Heckingbottom’s options as he looks to guide his club to an unexpected top-six finish.

“Physically he’s fine,” Heckingbottom continued. “Medically he’s fine. We are going to push him as quickly as we can. Who knows how he responds?”

“We’ll just see how the games go and what happens. We know what Morgan brings. Obviously we’ll bring him back in as soon as we can.”

Can Blades make top-six?

Sheffield United look a real threat at the moment. They’re finally scoring goals after a tough start to the season, and they’re keeping them out too.

They have a tough run of fixtures coming up against the likes of West Brom and Huddersfield Town, but wins over those two will definitely bring them closer to the play-offs.

And the return of Gibbs-white will only benefit Sheffield United. He’s a really versatile player who’s proved prolific for the Blades this season, and with Rhian Brewster now out for the season, Gibbs-White’s return only take on more importance.

Sheffield United face West Brom on Wednesday night.