Jack Wilshere says he is ‘talking to a few different clubs’ amid speculation linking him with West Brom, but none of those clubs are in England.

Wilshere, 30, remains a free agent after leaving Bournemouth at the end of last season.

The former Arsenal man has been training with the Gunners of late, and a sensational return to Arsenal has been touted.

But Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has ruled out a playing return to Arsenal for Wilshere, who has since been linked with West Brom.

The Baggies have recently appointed Steve Bruce as manager following the departure of Valerien Ismael. Soon after, Bruce was linked with a handful of free agents, one of them being Wilshere.

But speaking to talkSPORT recently, Wilshere had this to say on a possible Arsenal return, and on his current situation:

“I would love it to be but I am not in control of that. I’m talking to a few different clubs but not in the Premier League or England,” quoted via Birmingham Live.

Wilshere featured 15 times in the Championship for Bournemouth last season, scoring once and grabbing one assists as he helped the Cherries secure a top-six finish.

Wilshere not interested in a Baggies move?

Wilshere seems to be holding out for the best possible move, and who can blame him. A return to Arsenal would of course prove lucrative but it remains to be seen whether or not he can cut it at that level anymore.

He’s still only 30 years old and so he could have plenty of footballing years left ahead of him. But his injury past has held him back, and so he might have to lower his own bar a touch – a move to West Brom could prove beneficial to the Baggies who’ve lacked a bit of creativity in the middle.

Bruce would no doubt see him as a key player, but as time goes by it seems like Wilshere may continue to hold out for a top flight move, and if not then move abroad.