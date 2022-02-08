Former Ipswich Town and Wigan Athletic manager Paul Cook is in talks with his former club Chesterfield, claims BBC Radio Sheffield.

Cook, 54, is without a club after being sacked by Ipswich Town earlier in the season.

He took over at the club earlier last year and would oversee 44 games in charge, winning 13 of those in what was a hugely disappointing spell for both Cook and Ipswich Town.

Previously of the likes of Accrington Stanley, Chesterfield, Portsmouth and Wigan, Cook has earned himself a reputation as something of a promotion specialist, and he could be about to head back to a club where he enjoyed arguably his best spell as a manager.

Cook spent three years with Chesterfield between 2012 and 2015. He guided the club to promotion from League Two in 2014 as well as the Football League Trophy final in the same season, and had Chesterfield flirting with the League One play-offs at one stage too.

The Spireites are currently managerless after parting ways with James Rowe earlier in the month and are now in talks with Cook, as per BBC Radio Sheffield, with the club currently 2nd in the National League and looking to break back into the Football League.

Cook’s homecoming?

Ipswich Town is a club with huge ambitions, especially after their takeover last year. They brought in a huge amount of players last summer and Cook was tasked with managing that group of players, which was always going to be a difficult task.

His Ipswich spell won’t tarnish his reputation however. He remains a manager with recent promotion experience and a return to Chesterfield could be a really shrewd move for him – the club look good to go on and earn promotion this season, with a return to the Football League on the cards.

A risky move it should be said, with the possibility of Cook not seeing Chesterfield over the line bound to ruin his fairy tale return. But for the club, it would be a huge statement nevertheless.