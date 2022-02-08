Fulham welcome Millwall to Craven Cottage in a London derby tonight as they look to carry on their remarkable recent form.

The Cottagers currently sit top of the Championship table on 58 points after 28 games. They are five points clear of Blackburn Rovers in 2nd with two games in hand.

Marco Silva’s men have scored an outstanding 74 goals already this season, and their goal difference is higher than any other second tier side’s goals for tally. Their attacking prowess has seen them take 13 points from their previous 15 games, and last time out they experienced a frustrating 1-1 draw with midtable side Blackpool.

Their opponents tonight, Millwall, sit 15th in the league, and drew 0-0 at home to Preston in their previous league outing.

Fulham team news

In Fulham’s most recent FA Cup tie they were beaten 4-1 by a strong Manchester City side. Liverpool target Fabio Carvalho scored four minutes into that game and so expect him to retain his spot in the starting XI.

Elsewhere, Antonee Robinson may return to the matchday squad following his return from international duty with USA, where he competed in their World Cup Qualifiers.

Favoured goalkeeper Marek Rodák is in line to keep his starting spot ahead of Paulo Gazzaniga, while the likes of Tom Cairney and Jean Michaël Seri are expected to return to the team’s starting midfield after coming on against City.

Neco Williams made his debut v Manchester City and could keep his spot with Dennis Odoi no longer at the club.

Ivan Cavaleiro made his return from injury last time out, whilst Terence Kongolo remains a long-term absentee with a knee injury.

Fulham supporters will be hoping to increase the gap on the rest of the Championship against Millwall. In January the Cottagers managed a 7-0 and two 6-2 wins, goal-scoring form that could see them break the second tier’s all-time goals for record.

Predicted XI: Rodak, Bryan, Ream, Adarabioyo, Williams, Kebano, Reed, Chalobah, Wilson, Carvalho, Mitrovic