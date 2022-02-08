Luton Town welcome Barnsley to Kenilworth Road tonight, as they look to continue their impressive recent form.

Since losing to Cardiff City towards the end of November, the Hatters have taken 17 points from a possible 24 which has seen them climb to 9th in the table, and three points off the play-off spots with a game in hand.

Another win for Nathan Jones’ side could see them seriously put their names forward for promotion to the Premier League as the second half of the season gets truly underway. They won last time out in the league away at Swansea, with Harry Cornick’s 72nd minute goal enough to earn maximum points.

Barnsley sit rock-bottom of the Championship, and have been overtaken by Derby County despite their multiple points deductions.

Luton Team news

Changes are expected to be made following Luton’s recent 3-0 victory over Cambridge United in the FA Cup fourth round. Forward Danny Hylton and right-back James Bree are both expected to return to the starting line-up after being left out at the weekend.

Winger Carlos Mendes Gomes and centre back Reece Burke both scored their first goals for the club on Saturday, and will be hoping this can push them on into regular starting positions in the league.

Following Jones’ press conference yesterday, it seemed there are no fresh injury concerns going into tomorrow’s match-up. Fans will be hoping they can field a similar team which has delivered this recent success.

Town haven’t emerged victorious at home against the Tykes since 1998, but have only lost once in their last six meetings. After recently beating the likes of Swansea and Bristol City, Jones will be looking for a similar level of performance.

Predicted XI: Shea, Burke, Osho, Naismith, Bree, Mendes Gomes, Campbell, Ruddock, Bell, Onyedima, Hylton