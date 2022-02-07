Sheffield United have so far experienced an inconsistent yet slowly improving season, mainly due to the arrivals and departures of both playing and management staff.

The January window saw the Blades bring in two new signings, Charlie Goode and Adam Davies, as well as the departure of five first team players. They also made a further six signings in the summer under the previous management of Stefan Jovanović.

With six players’ contracts set to expire at the end of the season, it could make for another busy summer window.

Here we have a look at those players who are currently set to leave Bramall Lane after May:

David McGoldrick

McGoldrick has been with the Blades since 2018, where he became part of their promotion winning 18/19 campaign to the Premier League. In his two seasons at top-flight level, the Irishman scored 10 goals in 63 appearances.

At 34-years-old, the question remains as to whether the club believe the forward can still perform at a high enough level next season.

Billy Sharp

A Championship veteran. A couple of weeks ago Sharp became the record goalscorer in the history of the second tier, after bagging in a 2-0 win over Peterborough United.

The forward has scored 110 goals over three spells at Sheffield United, and since moving back over in 2015 has experienced two promotions, one from League One and one from the Championship. He is currently the sides’ top scorer this season too.

Chris Basham

Another long-standing member of this Sheffield United squad, Basham first arrived at Bramall Lane in 2014. The defender has since made 339 appearances in all competitions for the South Yorkshire side, and like Sharp has performed consistently in three different divisions.

The Englishman is still a mainstay in Heckingbottom’s back line, and will be another player difficult to cut ties with if the club decide to do so.

Ben Osborn

Osborn has slowly grown into a regular first team role over his three campaigns with the Blades. He arrived from Nottingham Forest following United’s promotion to the Premier League, where he had spent his whole playing career.

Heckingbottom and his team may wish to extend the 27-year-old’s contract by the end of the season, as his versatility allows him to cover multiple first team positions.

Jack Robinson

Robinson has struggled for a regular starting position since making the move to Sheffield at the beginning of 2020. While either playing at left-back or in a back three, the 28-year-old has made 34 appearances in all competitions after arriving from Forest.

The defender remains the youngest player to have ever played for Liverpool, making his debut at the age of 16. United may feel it is time to move Robinson on as he looks for a more permanent residence.

Adam Davies

The goalkeeper joined the Blades last month for an undisclosed fee from Stoke City, where he had spent the past three seasons. Davies has also played for the likes of Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley, the latter where he made the majority of his senior appearances.

Following the departure of Robin Olsen in January, Davies was brought in as a temporary replacement. Heckingbottom will have the remainder of the season to see whether he wants to issue the Welshman with a new contract.