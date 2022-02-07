Cardiff City manager Steve Morison has confirmed he will discuss the future of defender Sean Morrison following his recent injury woes.

The experienced centre-back’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season, and after suffering a serious knee injury in last week’s win at Barnsley it seems his future at the Bluebirds is up in the air.

He was forced off just 11 minutes into the game, and was replaced by goalscoring defender Aden Flint. Further scans have shown it to be an anterior cruciate ligament injury, one which is set to keep Morrison out for an unfortunate nine months.

‘Assess’…

Speaking after his side’s 3-1 FA Cup fourth round defeat to Liverpool, Morison discussed the captain’s future.

He said, as per BBC Sport: “It’s a nine-month injury and we will have to assess things as we go along.

“I am sure there will be a conversation at some point with the board about what we do because obviously he has been a big servant for the football club.”

This season

So far this season, Morrison has made 19 appearances across all competitions, scoring three and keeping two clean sheets in the process. He was also sent off in a 3-2 defeat at home to Sheffield United at the beginning of December, and had only just made his way back into a regualr first team position.

In the Englishman’s absence, academy product Oliver Denham made his first senior start against the Reds, putting in a decent display against the previous Premier League champions.

Morison described the youngster’s performance, stating: “Ollie Denham has come through that game and he looked like a Rolls Royce – he’s cruised it.

“He isn’t going to have much tougher opponents than he has had today. He has now put himself right in the mix with the other defenders going forward.”

The Bluebirds’ next match comes this Wednesday, as they welcome relegation rivals Peterborough United to the Cardiff City Stadium. They sit two places yet nine points ahead of their opponents, who occupy the final relegation spot in 22nd place.

Fans will be hoping Morison’s men will be able to keep up their recent upturn in form, which has seen them win their last two games versus Nottingham Forest and Barnsley.