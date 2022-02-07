Andy Reid enjoyed two successful stints with Nottingham Forest before calling it a day on his playing career in 2016.

Reid came through Nottingham Forest’s youth academy and broke into the first-team after impressing as a youngster, going on to become a regular at the City Ground.

The Dublin-born midfielder scored on his first-team debut for Nottingham Forest at only 18 in November 2000, going on to stay for another five years before leaving for Tottenham Hotspur.

Former Republic of Ireland international Reid also went on to play for Charlton Athletic, Sunderland, Sheffield United (loan) and Blackpool before making a romantic return to Nottingham Forest in the summer of 2011, initially only penning a two-year deal.

His second spell with Forest lasted five years, taking him to 287 appearances for the club across all competitions.

In the process, he netted 41 goals and chipped in with 48 assists, with his technical ability making him a popular player at the City Ground. Reid was a danger from set-piece situations and boasted a wide passing range.

