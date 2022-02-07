Hull City are back in action tomorrow night away at Derby County.

Hull City will be looking to bounce back from their 1-0 home loss to Preston North End over the weekend with a positive result at Pride Park.

The Tigers were in good form before their defeat to the Lilywhites having won their previous three games on the spin.

They are currently 12 points above the relegation zone but will be eager not to be dragged into trouble.

Hull City team news

Hull are sweating on the availability of goalkeeper Nathan Baxter, who missed the last match through illness, and defender Di’Shon Bernard after he went off with a knock on Saturday.

Arveladze said last week that Callum Elder and Andy Cannon have returned to training, whilst Lewie Coyle, Mallik Wilks and Randell Williams are sidelined.

Alfie Jones is back though after making his return off the bench against Preston.

Starting XI

Ingram

Jones

McLoughlin

Greaves

Longman

Smallwood

Docherty

Honeyman

Fleming

Lewis-Potter

Forss

Big decisions to make for the new Hull boss

Arveladze has some big decisions to make on his starting XI tomorrow night in what is a big game for his side and their hopes of survival.

They had a busy January transfer window and signed Marcus Forss, Allahyar Sayyadmanesh, Liam Walsh, Ryan Longman (permanently) and Regan Slater.

Forss and Sayyadmanesh came off the bench against Preston and will both be pushing for starts against the Rams.

Tom Eaves has been in good form up front over recent weeks but faces a tough ask in keeping his place.