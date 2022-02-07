Daryl Murphy’s time with Ipswich Town will be fondly remembered by the Portman Road faithful for many years to come.

After three separate loan spells with the Tractor Boys, Murphy joined the club on a permanent basis in the summer of 2013.

Over the course of three loan stints and a three-year permanent stay at Portman Road, the veteran striker played 67 times for Ipswich Town, also laying on 32 assists in 225 outings for the club.

Murphy hit double figures in the Championship in three consecutive seasons, netting a stunning 27 goals in 44 league games during the 2014/15 campaign.

The Irishman’s aerial ability made him a constant nuisance for defenders, either heading home or winning knockdowns to help link-up attacks, playing a key role for Ipswich Town.

After leaving the club, Murphy went on to spend time on the books with Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest and Bolton Wanderers before returning to Ireland to re-join former club Waterford in August 2020.

Murphy’s time with Ipswich Town will be fondly remembered by supporters, but how well do you know the striker?

