Wigan Athletic return to league action tomorrow away at Sheffield Wednesday.

Wigan Athletic were knocked out of the FA Cup away at Stoke City over the weekend.

Their focus will now quickly shift onto their push for promotion from League One.

Leam Richardson’s side still have a chance of winning the Papa John’s Trophy this year as well.

Wigan Athletic team news

Left-back Tom Pearce is out for a couple more weeks whilst Will Keane is getting continuously assessed on his hamstring injury, as per a report by Wigan Today.

Midfielder Jordan Cousins is a long-term absentee and was ruled out for four months back in December.

Predicted XI

Amos

Power

Whatmough

Tilt

Darikwa

Naylor

Shinnie

Lang

McGrath

Massey

Magennis

Tough match

Sheffield Wednesday will be a big test for Wigan as they look to keep their strong run of form going in the league.

They are currently 2nd in the league table behind Rotherham United but have three games in-hand on the Millers which they will be looking to utilise.

Richardson’s side have strength depth in every position and he has some big selection decisions to make ahead of their trip to South Yorkshire tomorrow night.

Winter arrival Josh Magennis is yet to score since his switch from Hull City and will be eager to get off the mark for his new club. The Northern Ireland International is a proven goal scorer at third tier level and fired 18 goals in all competitions for the Tigers last term to help them gain promotion to the Championship.