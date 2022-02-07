Bolton Wanderers have appealed the red card handed to captain Ricardo Santos after Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Morecambe.

The centre-back was sent off during the second half for a deliberate handling of the ball in his own area. A penalty was subsequently given, which saw in-form striker Cole Stockton’s effort saved by Wanderers keeper James Trafford.

Despite missing, the Morecambe forward scored just three minutes later, taking full advantage of his side’s extra man as he finished following a sensational Shrimps’ move.

The game’s enthralment had not yet finished, however, as Bolton’s Adamou Bakayoko squeezed the ball into the net in the 94th minute, following a dangerous ball into the box. This came after alleged racist abuse was aimed at the forward from home supporters, a matter now being investigated local police.

This morning, Bolton have launched an appeal to the FA’s disciplinary committee in the hope their captain’s sending off can be overturned.

In his post-match interview, Wanderers’ boss Ian Evatt stated: “I have to see the footage and if it’s clear and obvious, which we think it is, then of course we will appeal.”

The late goalscorer, Bakayoko, also seemed insistent of his teammate’s innocence, claiming the ball had not hit Santos’ hand but rather his chest and shoulder.

He said: “I didn’t get a good view but speaking to Rico, there is a clear mark on his shoulder and hopefully we can get that sorted and get him back as soon as possible.”

If the appeal fails, it will mark Santos’ second dismissal of the season. The defender was previously sent off in a 3-0 loss to Fleetwood exactly two months ago, and marked one of two red cards for handball seen in League One over the weekend.

The Greater Manchester club are no strangers to disciplinary appeals, having seen an incredible three overturned last season handed to Evatt, Marcus Maddison and MJ Williams.

Wanderers’ next game comes tomorrow night, as they welcome fellow midtable side Charlton Athletic to the University of Bolton Stadium. They will be hoping to continue their great run of form, which has seen them claim 13 out of a possinle 15 points.