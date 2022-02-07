Charlton Athletic are back in action away at Bolton Wanderers tomorrow.

Charlton Athletic have started to hit some form over recent weeks and are unbeaten in their last four league games.

The Addicks saw off fellow London side AFC Wimbledon 3-2 last time out thanks to goals from Ryan Inniss, Conor Washington and Akin Famewo.

They are now 11th in the League One table and are level on points with tomorrow’s opponents Bolton.

Charlton Athletic team news

Charlton will be without winger Corey Blackett-Taylor after he went off over the weekend with a hamstring injury, as per a report by London News Online.

Top scorer Jayden Stockley also remains out of action.

Predicted XI

MacGillivray (GK)

Clare

Inniss

Famewo

Matthews

Gilbey

Fraser

Dobson

Jaiyesimi

Washington

Aneke

Tough game

Bolton are on a bit of a roll at the moment under Ian Evatt and are unbeaten in their last five. They also battered promotion chasing Sunderland 6-0 last time they played at the University of Bolton Stadium which resulted in the Black Cats sacking Lee Johnson.

Charlton will fancy their chances of a late push for the play-offs if they can beat the Trotters and then Wigan Athletic this weekend. Johnnie Jackson’s side had a decent January transfer window by bringing in Chuks Aneke, Nile John, Juan Castillo and Scott Fraser.

They have added more competition and depth into their squad and seem to be working well as a team right now after their tough opening months of the season under former boss Nigel Adkins.