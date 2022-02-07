Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer says they are looking into the free agent market.

Birmingham City are a bit short of options in their defensive department following George Friend’s injury.

The Blues are currently 18th in the Championship table after their 2-1 home loss to Sheffield United last time out.

They run the risk of getting dragged into a relegation dog fight unless they can start picking up some results soon.

‘We’re looking’…

Bowyer has said that they are looking at potential additions, despite nobody standing out to them just yet, as per a report by Birmingham World: