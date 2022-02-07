Birmingham City looking into the free agent market
Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer says they are looking into the free agent market.
Birmingham City are a bit short of options in their defensive department following George Friend’s injury.
The Blues are currently 18th in the Championship table after their 2-1 home loss to Sheffield United last time out.
They run the risk of getting dragged into a relegation dog fight unless they can start picking up some results soon.
‘We’re looking’…
Bowyer has said that they are looking at potential additions, despite nobody standing out to them just yet, as per a report by Birmingham World:
“Yes, we’re looking at it but there’s nothing really standing out at the moment. Obviously we’re looking but there’s nobody here saying ‘come and get me’.”
Birmingham’s January business
Birmingham were busy in the January transfer window in the end and brought in five new faces to bolster their ranks ahead of the second-half of the season.
Juninho Bacuna, Teden Mengi, Onel Hernandez, Lyle Taylor and Taylor Richards were brought in whilst the likes Sam Cosgrove, Chuks Aneke and Harlee Dean were allowed to leave the club to free up some space and funds.
What next?
The Blues are back in action on Wednesday away at AFC Bournemouth and take on a Cherries side who have just been dumped out of the FA Cup by non-league side Boreham Wood.
Scott Parker’s side aren’t in the best of form and Bowyer will be keen to capitalise on that.
Birmingham fans may see some more transfer action between now and the end of the campaign with their boss not ruling out the possibility of potential free agent acquisitions.