Rotherham captain Richard Wood is set to serve a one-match ban following his red card at the weekend against Accrington Stanley.

A dramatic end to the League One fixture saw Herry Pell’s 89th-minute penalty saved by Josh Vickers after Wood had been sent off for handling the ball inside his own area.

The spot-kick was marred, however, as two Millers’ supporters ran onto the pitch to confront the penalty taker. This was followed by a long delay as the men were detained, and the situation took an understandable effect on Pell, whose effort was easily gathered by the opposing keeper.

The home side emerged victorious as they won 1-0, with Dan Barlaser’s goal enough to earn Paul Warne’s men three points.

Accrington manager John Coleman appeared enraged in his post-match interview, stating:

“I have never seen anything like that in my life. I was expecting the game to be abandoned.

“It is one of those situations where Pelly is desperate to take it because he has been assaulted as well. Was it the right thing to do? It’s easy to be wise after the event. He hasn’t meant to miss the penalty. I feel physically sick. I am beat and I have nothing more to offer. I can’t fight back. I can’t criticise. I am proud of how the players played today.

“It was a classic away performance. In the second half we gave everything we’ve got. We tested their keeper and hit the post late on. We didn’t deserve to lose the game, but we have.

“I am sure the authorities will do what they have to do.”

The sending-off marks Wood’s first red card of the season and his fifth in a Rotherham shirt. The experienced centre-back has appeared 32 times for his side this season, scoring two goals and picking up eight bookings in the process.

Due to the nature of the foul, the length of suspension had been up in the air since the weekend. However, Rotherham Advertiser writer Paul Davis confirmed the ban would be the standard one-match length, meaning he will be available for this weekend’s matchup versus Sheffield Wednesday.

Rotherham’s next match comes tomorrow as they travel down south to London to take on AFC Wimbledon. The Millers are currently sitting top of the League One table, and another win in midweek could see them maintain their six-point advantage on second-placed Wigan.