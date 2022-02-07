Swansea City picked up a much-needed win at the weekend, overcoming 2nd place Blackburn Rovers 1-0.

Swansea City went into this season amid a lot of change. Steve Cooper left soon before the opening day of the campaign and Russell Martin was brought in, with a much more longer-term idea in mind.

He’s certainly made positive strides in charge of the club, though this season was always going to be a difficult one.

With the summer now on the horizon, Martin will be looking to better prepare his Swansea side for a top-six challenge next season, and he’ll have some difficult contract decisions to make too.

Here we look at the five Swansea City players out of contract at the end of the season…

Yan Dhanda

Swansea City were looking to offload the former Liverpool man last month, but Martin recently revealed that the offers coming in for Yan Dhanda didn’t match the owners’ valuation.

The 23-year-old has featured just three times in the Championship this season and looks set to be on his way out of the club this summer.

Kyle Naughton

The veteran defender has once again proved a formidable name in the Swansea starting XI.

He’s currently sidelined but is one of three on this list reportedly set to enter into contract talks now the January transfer window has passed.

Korey Smith

Smith has been a favoured name under Martin this season. He’s featured 21 times in the Championship and assisted three goals, and he too is said to be entering into contract talks with the club.

At 32 years old he could still have some of his prime years left ahead of him, and Martin will surely want him to spend those years with the Swans.

Ben Hamer

The goalkeeper is the third player said to be entering into contract renewal talks after the closure of the January transfer window.

He’s had an inconsistent season so far and with last month’s arrival of Andrew Fisher from MK Dons, Hamer could well be playing back-up next season should he extend his stay.

Josh Gould

The 24-year-old goalkeeper is yet to make his Swansea City debut after breaking through the club’s youth academy. With Martin now having a number of first-team goalkeepers at his disposal, it seems unlikely that Gould will earn a renewal.