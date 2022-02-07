Sheffield United striker Rhian Brewster is set to miss the rest of the season as he prepares to undergo surgery on a hamstring injury on Tuesday.

Brewster has been sidelined since Sheffield United’s 2-0 win over Peterborough United earlier this month.

The 21-year-old was forced off during the first half as the Blades went on to secure the win, but the injury somewhat marred a successful day at the office for Paul Heckingbottom’s side.

Now, Heckingbottom has confirmed that Brewster is set to miss the rest of the season as a result of the hamstring injury picked up against Peterborough.

As quoted by The Star, the Sheffield United boss confirmed that the young striker is set to undergo surgery on Tuesday to correct the injury before beginning the road to recovery.

Here’s what Heckingbottom had to say:

“He’s having an operation tomorrow, which will rule him out probably for the season.

“If he’s back before, then it’s a bonus but we’re not counting on it. We’re going to help him through it. He’s got his head around it and been part of the decision-making process. It’s not the same injury, it’s totally different and needs different treatment.

“He’ll work hard to come back fitter and stronger, as he did last time.

“He was in a good place, his fitness levels were high, and we’ll want the same for him when he comes back next time.”

Moving forward…

The news of Brewster’s injury will come as a blow to all parties involved.

He has put in some impressive performances in recent months, netting in wins over Bristol City and Luton Town. Brewster’s displays had started to show why the Blades conjured up the money to bring him to Bramall Lane in October 2020, but he now faces a road to recovery that looks set to extend beyond the end of the season.

In his absence, Billy Sharp, David McGoldrick, Oli McBurnie and Daniel Jebbison will be called up to help fire the Blades up the table.

Sheffield United are still in with a chance of making the play-offs, with Heckingbottom’s side sat three points away from the top six in 10th place as it stands.