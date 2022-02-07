Mansfield Town midfielder George Lapslie facing another three weeks out injured
Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough says George Lapslie is looking at another three weeks out injured.
Mansfield Town hope to have him back for the last 14 or 15 games of the season as they hunt down a place in League One.
Lapslie, 24, has been a key player for the League Two club since joining them in October 2020.
He has made 26 appearance in this campaign and has chipped in with four goals and a single assist.
‘A little bit worse than we thought’…
Clough has said, as per a report by the Mansfield Chad:
“George had a scan on his thigh on Monday and it’s a little bit worse than we thought it was so we’re looking at maybe another three weeks for him now.
“He had a niggle before this a few weeks ago and now the groin, so we want to make sure we get him completely fit so that if he’s available for the last 14 or 15 games that he’s ready for those.”
Career to date
Lapslie rose up through the academy at Charlton Athletic but has found his home at Field Mill now.
He played 54 times for the Addicks as a youngster before they loaned him out to Mansfield during the 2019/20 season.
The Nottinghamshire club then made the move permanent last year and he bagged nine goals last term.
Mansfield going well right now
It was a slow start to the season for Mansfield but they have really clicked as a team now and have risen into the play-offs over recent times.
Clough’s side had a very impressive January transfer window and bolstered their ranks by bringing in the likes of Jamie Murphy, Lucas Akins and Matty Longstaff. They also managed to tie up a new deal for the experienced John-Joe O’Toole.
They are back in action tomorrow night at home to Colchester United after a weekend without a fixture.
Their opponents go into the game in good form under caretaker boss Wayne Brown and haven’t lost in their last four matches.