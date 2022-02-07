Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough says George Lapslie is looking at another three weeks out injured.

Mansfield Town hope to have him back for the last 14 or 15 games of the season as they hunt down a place in League One.

Lapslie, 24, has been a key player for the League Two club since joining them in October 2020.

He has made 26 appearance in this campaign and has chipped in with four goals and a single assist.

‘A little bit worse than we thought’…

Clough has said, as per a report by the Mansfield Chad: